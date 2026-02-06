From Swamp to Wealth: Cummings Lodge’s $3B project creates multi‑million‑dollar family assets

At just 29 years old, Officer Bowlin, a member of the Guyana Police Force, has moved from owning nothing to becoming a homeowner, with his property now valued at approximately $50 million.

The officer is among an estimated 1,600 families benefiting from the new Cummings Lodge housing development, where more than $3 billion has been invested in housing and supporting infrastructure.

Officer Bowlin, a member of the Guyana Police Force, alongside President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The transformation of the area, once swamp and forested land, into a modern community was highlighted by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the first episode of ‘Tea on the Terrace’, a new podcast aimed at engaging citizens directly and examining development projects and their impact on everyday lives.

President Ali launched the podcast at the home of the young officer, who spoke about how home ownership has transformed his life.

“From where I came from, I owned nothing, and to where I am now, I am truly grateful,” the officer said, stating that, “Owning my own home has allowed me to improve my life, and I now also own a vehicle.”

When the community was established less than five years ago, the homes were priced at $7.5 million.

In just two years, Officer Bowlin was able to refinance his property and expand his home, which is now valued at an estimated $55 million.

“That is what this investment by this government, the People’s Progressive Party Civic government, is doing, changing real lives at 29 years old, owning his own home…refinancing it, expanding it, developing it, buying a car, and having an asset at Bank value of $55 million,” President Ali said.

According to the president, over 100 officers from the Guyana Police Force own a home in Cummings Lodge, with similar stories.

“That is a story of empowerment. That is a story of upliftment…we are looking at hundreds of families who now own their own homes, hundreds of families who are now empowered, the hundreds of families who can now say we have accomplished something, who never had that opportunity,” the president said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali with one of the families in the community

Spanning some 700 acres, the housing scheme includes newly constructed homes, 16 acres of commercial land, 26 acres designated as a medical zone, and 22 acres for commercial and light industrial use. A police station has been built, while a recreational facility is currently under construction.

“All of this development you see around me here was not here less than five years ago when we came into office. This entire area, covering 700 acres of land, was all swamp and forested land, and there is no exaggeration in this,” he explained.

Infrastructure works include the construction of 16 kilometres of roads, with 6.2 kilometres upgraded using reinforced concrete, along with 6.2 kilometres of water pipelines. The community is also fully outfitted with street lighting.

Housing construction comprised 327 two-bedroom homes, 82 three-bedroom homes, and 49 elevated three-bedroom homes.

“There’s an entire area that is developed for commercial activity, for medical services, industrial services, because we believe that these communities must be sustainable,” President Ali said.

“And in all of these communities, we must have opportunities for the creation of jobs and easier access for persons within the area or the ecosystem in which they’re earning employment,” he added.

The project has also generated employment for over 2,000 people, directly and indirectly, engaging 60 contractors and more than 100 subcontractors throughout the construction phase.

President Ali said the development goes beyond providing housing, noting that it contributes to long-term economic empowerment by building household wealth, strengthening families and creating sustainable communities.