Funding secured in Budget 2026 for LGE

The committee of supply has approved over $6.9 billion for the appropriated current expenditure for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the hosting of local government elections (LGE) this year.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, confirmed on Monday that GECOM has funding to support the elections.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and GECOM officials during the Budget 2026 estimates

Responding to questions from opposition members of parliament, the minister stated that allocations cater for the full range of election-related requirements, including temporary Election Day staff, materials, and operational needs.

“In the budget, they have provided for Local Government Elections, both in terms of temporary Election Day staff…as well as ballots and stuff like that. They have material requirements for elections,” the minister explained.

She further stated that the allocation covers transportation, printing, training of polling day staff, and payments to scrutineers.

The 2026 budget is a bit lower than 2025, but the minister said that LGE costs less than general and regional elections, and some previously bought materials can be reused.