Gangaram, Betsy Ground Residents opt Out of GWI Water Service

Despite complaints of poor water quality, residents within the communities of Betsy Ground and Gangaram, Region Six have opted out of receiving potable water from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

This was the general consensus related to the Honourable Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water during a meeting with residents on Tuesday. The meeting was a follow-up on behalf of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as residents bemoaned the situation during his regional outreach last week.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water address residents during the meeting

Currently the areas are served by a well under the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, and residents are not billed for their water supply. While, a fraction previously indicated their interest they have now chosen to keep the current arrangement in place.

“Nevertheless, I offered two interventions: one I will contact the estate to see how we can get them to improve the level of service and the quality of the water there; and secondly we offered through GWI to go into the community to service and repair all of the leaks and the distribution lines,” the Minister said.

Minister Rodrigues added, “that should help to improve the level of service and the quality of the water they are receiving but that is as much as we can do at this point”.

GWI has since visited the community and began the necessary repairs. Minister Rodrigues in her statement noted that the she will continue to engage the estate on the matter.

Residents gathered at the Betsy Ground Primary School for the meeting

As part of her engagement on Tuesday, Minister Rodrigues also met with residents of New Forest, East Canje. New Forest is a farming community that has been without water and electricity for decades. The Ministry and the Regional Democratic Council have collaborated to ensure that potable water is delivered twice weekly to each household.

An assessment for a long-term water supply system is also being conducted. Discussions will also be held with the relevant sector heads, to provide electricity for residents.

Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armogan, Guyana Water Inc. Regional Manager- Mr. Randolph Leitch, Regional Housing Officer- Central Housing and Planning Authority, Ms. Kristina Muthusami, and an engineer attached to the Ministry of Public Works accompanied the Minister.