Gas-to-Energy Project to provide reliable, sustainable, clean source of energy

The Gas-to-Energy Project is a joint venture between the Government of Guyana and the private sector aimed at converting the country’s natural gas resources into electricity. The project includes the construction of a natural gas pipeline and processing plant that will convert the natural gas into electricity through a process known as gas-to-power.

As part of the project, a natural gas liquid (NGL) plant will be built. The NGL plant will be designed to separate the natural gas liquids, such as propane and butane, from the natural gas stream, and then refine them into high-value products such as cooking gas, gasoline, and other petrochemicals.

Preliminary Artist’s Impression of Natural Gas Plant (Source: EEPGL)

The construction of the NGL plant is a critical component of the overall gas-to-energy project as it will help to maximise the value of the natural gas resources and generate additional revenue for the country.

A natural gas liquid (NGL) plant processes raw natural gas and separates the natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the methane, the primary component of natural gas. NGLs are valuable feedstocks for the petrochemical industry and can be further processed into products such as propane, butane, ethane, and natural gasoline.

The process of an NGL plant typically involves the following steps:

Inlet separation: The raw natural gas is first separated from any water, sand, or other impurities that may be present in the gas stream.

Compression and refrigeration: The natural gas is then compressed and cooled to a temperature of around -120°C, which causes the NGLs to condense into a liquid.

Fractionation: The liquid stream is then separated into individual NGL components using a process called fractionation. This involves heating the liquid stream and separating it into its various components based on their boiling points.

Treating and dehydration: The individual NGL components are then treated to remove any impurities and dried to remove any water.

Storage and distribution: The final NGL products are then stored in tanks and shipped to various customers who use the NGLs as feedstocks in their production processes.

Overall, NGL plants are critical to the natural gas industry as they help to maximise the value of natural gas by converting it into high-value products such as propane and butane, which have a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

Further, one of the benefits of the gas-to-energy project is the reduction in the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be achieved− Guyanese use this type of gas daily to feed their families.

LPG is a flammable hydrocarbon gas that is commonly used as fuel in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles. LPG is a by-product of natural gas processing and crude oil refining, and it is stored and transported in its liquid form under pressure.

It is a mixture of propane and butane, which are both odourless and colourless gases. LPG is typically stored in pressurised cylinders and is often used as a substitute for natural gas in areas where natural gas pipelines are not available.

LPG is a versatile and clean-burning fuel that produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than other fossil fuels such as coal and oil −this also aligns with government’s plan to transit to renewable forms of energy.

It is also a convenient and portable fuel source that can be used in a wide range of applications, including home heating, cooking, and transportation.

Overall, LPG is an important source of energy that provides many benefits, including its high energy content, clean-burning properties, and portability.

Currently, LPG is imported into Guyana and is subject to global market prices and transportation costs.

However, with the gas-to-energy project producing LPG from local natural gas resources, it will result in lower production and transportation costs, which would ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of LPG for consumers in Guyana.

The gas-to energy project is expected to significantly boost Guyana’s economic growth and provide a reliable and sustainable source of energy for the country.

Read more about the NGL plant and gas-fired power plant here.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

