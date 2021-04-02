Gazetted COVID-19 Measures extended until April 30

─ strict measures for Easter weekend

The Government has extended the gazetted COVID-19 measures to the end of April.

The Emergency Measures number 16 states that restriction to home and restriction on social activities remain in place. “No person shall host, attend or visit a cinema (except for drive in) a private party, a banquet or reception, a public or hotel swimming pool or a wake or vigil or any other social activity,” the measures state.

The curfew remains the same, running from 10.30 pm to 4.00 am.

Meanwhile, the National COVID-19 Task Force has implemented some restrictions for the Easter weekend, which begins on Good Friday. The measures, it said, are intended to ensure limited activities, while preserving the sanctity of the holidays.

The Task Force said all Easter church services, including Mass and other cultural programmes can only be held at a 40 per cent capacity. Churches are also advised to use outside spaces, where available.

All Easter activities must be held within the confines of the home circle.

The advisory says Easter celebrations do not include the use of alcoholic beverages and therefore, non-religious activities such as shows, parties, limes and fetes are forbidden.

It has advised that activities in public spaces including parks, creeks, lakes, beaches and resorts are also prohibited.

It states that the traditional restrictions in observance of Good Friday must be observed.