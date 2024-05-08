GCAA hosts aeromedical symposium to promote health, safety

Improving aviation safety and ensuring the well-being of pilots and air traffic controllers were at the forefront of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) aeromedical symposium Tuesday evening.

Held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, the seminar sought to reinforce the significance of maintaining optimal medical fitness among aviation personnel.

GCCA Director General Lt.Col (retd) Egbert Field during the Aeromedical Symposium

During the session, Director General of GCAA, Lt. Col. (retired) Egbert Field, emphasised the critical role of aviation medical assessments for all aviators.

“Aviation medical is the most important item I believe for an aviator. We cannot work in the aviation industry without a medical ─ whether it be a first-class, second-class, or third-class medical, whichever your licence requires,” Field underscored.

Apart from highlighting the importance of maintaining medical fitness, the seminar also educated the participants on the strategies for maintaining their health and diagnosing potential conditions.

The director general also announced plans for similar exercises, including safety and engineering symposiums, aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Additionally, Medical Doctor attached to the sector, Mark Williams delivered presentations on the human factor in aviation, focusing on physical, physiological, psychological, and psychosocial factors contributing to incidents and accidents.

Pilots and air traffic controllers at the aeromedical symposium

He highlighted that 73 per cent of accidents result from pilot error, emphasising ongoing interventions and training to mitigate risks.

Other doctors including Clairmont Waddell and Chetram Budhu discussed the impacts of hypoxia and alcohol in the aviation sector.

The medical practitioners underlined the importance of maintaining optimal health and safety practices among aviation professionals.

