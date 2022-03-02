GECOM Commences Nation-wide Registration Exercise

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will commence the registration of eligible persons on March 7, 2022, from all of its permanent Registration Offices in all of the ten Administrative Regions. This registration exercise will conclude on May 29, 2022.

This registration exercise is of crucial importance to those persons who would have been first time applicants, in the fourteen (14) years to eighteen (18) years age range, that were captured during the 2019 House-to-House Registration. All such persons are required to note that their application for registration has been cancelled. Therefore, those persons are required to reapply for registration during this registration exercise.

During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by the 31st October, 2022, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered before.

Persons desirous of conducting any registration are required to visit GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the relevant source documents which are:

 Original Birth Certificate, valid Passport, Adoption Certificate or Naturalization Certificate in the case of making applications for new registration.

 Original Marriage Certificate or Deed Poll with Birth Certificate in the case of application for change of name.

 Existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.