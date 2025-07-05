GECOM ramps up civic and voter education for September 1 elections

Following President Ali’s proclamation dissolving the parliament, GECOM has intensified its voter education campaign to engage communities in raising awareness and promoting voter participation in the regional and general elections.



In a release on Friday evening, GECOM indicated they are rolling out content on television, radio, and social media aimed at providing “accurate information that will contribute to them [citizens] making important decisions regarding their participation in the democratic process.”



Engagements in key public spaces have commenced and include markets, like Mon Repos, Stabroek and Anna Regina and high foot traffic areas such as Vreed-en-Hoop and Parika Stelling. Trainee teachers at Cyril Potter College of Education also benefited from information sessions on July 3.



GECOM’s commitment to reaching diverse segments of the population is demonstrated through the planned outreaches to Region 2, specifically Supenaam Waterfront, Suddie and Charity Markets, Mainstay Whyaka and Bethany Mission communities.



Voter education is a mandatory requirement of GECOM that seeks to empower Guyanese through a series of engagements that not only inform them of their democratic rights but also explain the process of electoral systems. This process lends to transparency and aims to build public trust in the electoral process.



GECOM is encouraging the public and first-time voters to engage with their website at www.gecom.org.gy to stay up to date on the latest developments and utilise all educational materials.

