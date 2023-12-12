Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and Gift of Life International successfully conclude second Paediatric Cardiac Mission of 2023

In a remarkable collaboration, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Gift of Life International (GOLI) proudly announce the resounding success of their second Paediatric Cardiac Mission of 2023. This transformative initiative saw ten (10) young patients ranging from 8 months to 16 years undergoing incredibly complex cardiac surgeries, representing some of the most intricate cases the collaborative medical team has ever encountered.

From December 4th to 8th, a dedicated international medical team demonstrated unparalleled precision and expertise, providing these children with a renewed chance at a healthy and vibrant life. While the challenges were immense, the majority of patients are celebrating successful outcomes. Regrettably, the youngest patient faced complications post-surgery and did not survive. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this profoundly difficult time.

Despite this solemn moment, the overall impact of the mission is undeniably positive. The remaining nine patients showcase the resilience and dedication of the collaborative medical teams. Post-operative care, a crucial component for recovery, was diligently provided by the dedicated teams from GOLI and GPHC, including physicians and nurses.

In tandem with the medical missions, the commitment to professional development shines through, with 20 GPHC nurses completing the Congenital Heart Disease Training curriculum. These professionals, recognized for their commitment, are now poised to play crucial roles in future missions.

Currently, seven patients have been successfully discharged, highlighting the success of the mission. Two more patients are expected to be discharged shortly, further emphasizing the positive impact of this collaborative effort.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and Gift of Life International remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing paediatric cardiac care, fostering professional development, and providing hope for children in need.

