The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) proudly joins the International Federation of Social Work in commemorating World Social Work Day 2024. Held annually on the third Tuesday of March, this day celebrates the invaluable contributions of social workers worldwide, emphasizing their role in promoting social justice, human rights, and transformative change.

This year, under the international theme “Buen Vivir: Shared Future for Transformative Change,” GPHC shines a spotlight on its dedicated team of Medical Social Workers. Comprising sixteen professionals, these individuals play a vital role in addressing the social components of healthcare delivery within the institution.

Medical Social Work, a crucial sub-discipline of social work, focuses on the holistic well-being of patients and their families. At GPHC, our Medical Social Workers serve as advocates, providing psychosocial support, conducting intake assessments, offering supportive therapy, and facilitating discharge planning and ongoing care.

Leading the department is Mr. Clayton Newman, who oversees the coordinated efforts of the team, ensuring comprehensive support for patients and families. Accompanying him are Ms. Melinda Sahadeo, Ms. Maranda Lyte, Ms. Melissa Singh, Ms. Merissa Wilkie, Ms. Onesha Cain, Ms. Shellon Purlett, Ms. Shabina Sobers, Ms. LaSean Davis, Ms. Asheena Warner-Sutton, Mr. Rodion McBean, Ms. Omefa Joseph, Ms. Roxanne Pedro, Ms. Audrey Schultz, Mr. Trevor Mcintosh, and Ms. Daceia Sullivan. Additionally, Ms. Clair Alexander serves as the Staff Welfare Officer, extending support to team of social workers.

The responsibilities of our Medical Social Workers encompass a broad spectrum, including investigating and counselling patients and their families, addressing cases of abuse and neglect, coordinating patient discharge and continuity of care plans, and providing interventions for Hinterland patients.

“Our Medical Social Workers are indispensable members of the GPHC family,” stated Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC. “They play a vital role in ensuring that patients receive holistic care, addressing not just their medical needs but also their social, emotional, and economic well-being.”

As we commemorate World Social Work Day 2024, GPHC expresses gratitude to its dedicated team of Medical Social Workers for their unwavering commitment to patient care and their invaluable contributions to the public.

