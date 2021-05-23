‘Get qualified’ – AG, other Ministers urge Cumming Lodge residents

– during scholarship launch

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC says the opportunities offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative will prepare citizens for the positive changes coming to the economy.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC engages residents who attended the GOAL launch ceremony

To this end, he urged citizens to equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to benefit.

The Attorney General made the remarks on Saturday during the 20,000 online scholarship programme launch at the Cummings Lodge Secondary School. He was joined by the Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond.

“The realisation of that potential has eluded every generation so far. And believe me when I tell you that this generation, our generation, is the closest to achieve or to witness and be a part of the realisation of that potential.

Never before in our country’s history we have been so fortunately poised to move from a poor country, a middle-income country, to one of the richest countries in the world; that is what is destined for Guyana and will take place within our lifetime,” the Attorney General said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond engages residents at the GOAL launch ceremony

He added that although persons have been doing well in their trades over the years, they must acquire a certificate. AG Nandlall noted that being certified and having documents to support one’s knowledge ensures a greater chance at employment.

“As I said to the people of Plaisance, no matter how many years you sell food on the Plaisance line top, you are not qualified to go and cook in the Hilton kitchen; you have to get the papers to show.

No matter how many pipes you’ve fixed and years you’ve done plumbing in Guyana, you will not be qualified to do the plumbing works for the hotel; you will not be qualified to do the plumbing work for ExxonMobil,” the AG added.

Meanwhile, Minister Hamilton said Government is pursuing initiatives to ensure Guyanese are trained with the highest technical skills.

“We have brought this country to a place; your task is to take it to a higher place. So that people, regardless where they are, they would want to come to this beautiful land called Guyana. We know that for you to do that, the Government must participate in ensuring you can do it, and that is what the online scholarship is about,” Minister Hamilton noted.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton during the launch of GOAL at the Cummings Lodge Secondary School on Saturday

Minister Walrond said the benefits of the scholarship programme would be rewarding and was part of the Government’s larger plan for Guyana.

“The Government sees a vision of Guyana five years, 10 years, 15 years from now, where we are on such a trajectory of development, and we are on such a transformational path, that it is only you that we want to see the full effects and to eat the fruit of this bigness Guyana is about to step into,” she said. The deadline for GOAL applications has been extended to June 5.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond engages a resident at the launch ceremony