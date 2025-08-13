GFS received $9B worth of government investment to boost delivery

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has benefitted from investments of approximately $9 billion for several upgrades, ranging from infrastructure to firefighting equipment across the country.

The significant investments have boosted the operations of the fire service and improved its response to emergencies.

The GFS is currently operating 22 fire stations across the country.

Six additional stations are currently under construction, while construction has been completed on fire stations in Charity, Region Two and Diamond, Region Four.

The newly constructed Guyana Fire Service (GFS) head office in Georgetown

Construction of the Onderneeming Fire Station, Essequibo Coast and Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, is still ongoing.

These updates were provided by the Fire Chief of the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham, during a recent episode of the public information programme, “Safeguarding Our Nation”.

The investment is intended to equip the GFS with adequate resources for it to respond promptly to persons who may be experiencing distress, Wickham said.

Substantial investments were also made in equipment, with tremendous focus placed on building the capacity of the fire service.

The investments include the rehabilitation and installation of over 200 fire hydrants across the country to boost firefighting capabilities.

A new fire truck for the Guyana Fire Service

Additionally, equipment was procured by the government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the acquisition of a Bronto sky lift. This cutting-edge machinery is capable of reaching heights of up to 120 feet, making it one of the most efficient equipment for battling fires in high-rise buildings and saving lives.

Meanwhile, other equipment, including ambulances and firefighter trucks, was added to the GFC’s fleet of vehicles.

To further build the capacity of the GFS, $30 million was allocated in the 2025 budget for the training of 400 ranks in basic emergency technician courses.

The significant investments and achievements made over the years within this sector are evidence of the government’s commitment to improving the fire service.