Ghana-Guyana Local Content Exchange program

We wish to announce that the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, in collaboration with Sentuo Oil Reﬁnery have come to an understanding with the Government of Guyana to assist in eﬀorts to promote local content creation and participation in Guyana. This follows His Excellency President Irfaan Ali’s visit to the Sentuo Oil Reﬁnery in Accra, Ghana on 26th January 2024 during the oﬃcial commissioning of the reﬁnery, as part of His Excellency’s trip to Ghana for the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024.

Sentuo Oil Reﬁnery as a result has pledged to take on and provide training for 12 Guyanese Engineers or Engineering students for a period of 6 months a year, catering for their accommodation, transportation to and from the Reﬁnery as well as a stipend for the duration of their stay in Ghana.

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana will work closely with the Government of Guyana to ensure the smooth implementation of the program.

