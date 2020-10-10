Give the Government a chance to work for you -President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali today urged public servants, particularly nurses, teachers and members of the disciplined forces to give the current administration a chance to work for them.

He made the call during a meeting with residents at Line Path, Skeldon, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

“I ask the nurses, I ask the teachers, I ask all those who are working to give us a chance, to have some patience, do not let politics stray you away. We are going to deliver to you,” President Ali said.

The President also reiterated the Government’s pledge to nurses assuring them that the commitment to them has not waned.

“Our commitment to the nurses and every single worker in this country will be realised. We have set aside $150 million for workers in the health care system, our police, army officers, public servants, our sugar works, farmers, doctors, nurses, they all deserve better and they will get better,” the President said.

That $150 million will go towards risk allowances for workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. Additional measures have been put in place including a child care service for the children of frontline workers while the parents are on duty. Nurses are also set to benefit from the numerous budget measures implemented to return money to the pockets of Guyanese. These include the removal of VAT on electricity and water, school uniform assistance, and the reduction or reversal of fees for dozens of licences.