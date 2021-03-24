GNBS certifies fiberglass tub and shower units manufactured by Fibre Tech

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 certified fiberglass bathtub and shower units manufactured by Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics (FTIP). These locally manufactured products are now, for the first time, certified under the Standard Body’s Product Certification Programme after they were found to be in conformance with requirements of the Guyana Standard for plastic bathtub and shower units (GYS 557:2020)

Through Product Certification Programme, and by virtue of the GNBS Act No. 11 of 1984 Subsections 17 and 19 respectively, FTIP is now permitted to affix the National Standards Mark to bathtubs and shower units it manufactures.

The certificate, which is valid for one (1) year, was presented by Mr. Al Donavon Fraser, Head of the Certification Department to Ms. Amrita Panday, Chief Executive Officer of FTIP at the Company’s location, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Fraser stated that the certification of products ensures conformance to standards and provides the assurance of quality to consumers. In addition, he lauded FTIP for being the first to certify such products and encouraged more companies to certify their products.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somat Ali, Managing Director of FTIP proclaimed that company will now be confidently able to export its fibre glass products to countries in the CARICOM Region and beyond. In addition, he said with increased local business from the Oil and Gas Sector and the boom in construction, it is ideal for local manufacturers to have their products certified. Mr. Ali expressed gratitude to the GNBS and the FTIP teams for making the certification a reality.

“I am very happy. It makes an impact when you’ve been certified by the National Standards Body,” Mr. Ali said.

​FTIP’s journey towards certification of its fibreglass bathtubs and showers units commenced in 2019 when the company approached the Bureau. Thereafter, the Bureau in collaboration with the company worked to adopt the Standard from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and the American National Standard Institute (ANSI).

Other products currently certified to National Standards are PVC pipes, Gold jewellery and Concrete hollow blocks. More manufacturers are being encouraged to have their products certified under the Product Certification Programme to give consumers assurance that they provide quality products.

As the GNBS continues its mandate to create a culture of quality in Guyana, it offers Product Certification as a voluntary programme, under which local manufacturers can claim that their products are made to consistent quality. The aim of the Programme is to implement and monitor systems within participating companies based on requirements of National Standards. This gives an assurance of quality to buyers of these products and provides a competitive edge to manufacturers in local and international markets.





