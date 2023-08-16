GNBS certifies Universal Health Care Laboratory

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) today, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, certified the Universal Health Care Laboratory to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. This is the thirtieth laboratory to join the Bureau’s Laboratory Certification Programme.

Laboratory Director, Dr. Ravi Persaud received the certificate on behalf of Universal Health Care Laboratory during a simple ceremony held at the facility’s Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) location.

From left, Deputy Quality Manager, Mr. Lendon Wilson, Laboratory Director, Dr. Ravi Persaud and General Manager, Mr. Devendra Singh of Universal Health Care Laboratory pose with affixed GNBS Sticker on the front door of the premises

General Manager, Mr. Devendra Singh expressed gratitude to the GNBS Technical Officers who worked with the laboratory to meet the requirements of the National Standard. “We have worked hard, and we will continue to work with the Standard to consistently produce quality results,” he affirmed.

The laboratory is certified to perform tests relating to Haematology, Biochemistry, Serology, Urology and Immunology. The certificate was handed over by Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department Mr. Keon Rankin, is valid for two years during which surveillance audits will be conducted.

Laboratory Director of Universal Health Care Laboratory, Dr. Ravi Persaud receives GNBS Certificate from GNBS Technical Officer, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah

Mr. Rankin extended congratulations to the management and staff of the laboratory for demonstrating commitment to quality. He encouraged the laboratory personnel to continue to maintain the requirements of the Certification Programme.

Meanwhile, two laboratories were recently recertified to the revised National Standard; the Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory and the Anamayah Memorial Hospital Laboratory.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of Medical and Testing Laboratories satisfy the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Management and Staff of the Universal Health Care Laboratory pose with GNBS Certificate, Plaque and Stickers

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to customers.

The Bureau encourages all uncertified laboratories to pursue certification under its Laboratory Certification Programme. Certification can serve as a stepping-stone towards international accreditation while it also improves operational efficiency, boost customers’ confidence and attract more clients.

To learn more, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or Whatsapp us on 692-4627.

