GNBS newly certifies Agro-Processor, Medical Laboratory

The list of businesses certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) grew by two this week as the National Standards Body certified agro-processed products of Luke’s Manufacturing under the Made in Guyana Standards Mark Programme and the Caribbean Endocrinology Institute Inc. Laboratory under its Laboratory Certification Programme. These certifications were conducted on Tuesday, July 11 and Friday, July 14, respectively.

The GNBS presented the Made in Guyana Certificate to Lukes Manufacturing during a simple ceremony held at the Bureau’s Head Office, National Exhibition Site, Sophia, Georgetown. Receiving the Certificate on behalf of his company was Mr. John Luke, who was more than delighted to have his Cassava and Plantain Porridges, Honey and Cassava Sauces and Cassava Cassareep Made in Guyana Certified.

“Luke’s Manufacturing worked hard to become certified and to bring standards to manufacturing, not only in Guyana but throughout the world to access markets” Mr. Luke said. The business owner admitted that although the GNBS is stringent in the implementation of its requirements, he would still encourage other businesses to become certified ‘because it is the way to go’. “When you work with the Bureau, they will give you the tools you need”.

Also, in attendance at the ceremony were several Representatives of Partners of America, an international NGO which provides farmer to farmer support. Speaking on behalf of the NGO, its Country Director of USAID – US Agency for International Development Farmer-to-Farmer Program, Mr. Kelvin Craig, lauded Luke’s Manufacturing for being one of the agro-businesses on the Essequibo Coast that have stayed the course. Mr. Craig extended hearty congratulations to the business for attaining Made in Guyana Certification of its products, while at the same time he reminded those gathered at the event of his NGO’s commitment to work with farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture and the GNBS.

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products. Certificates are valid for one year after which it is renewed.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Endocrinology Institute Inc. Laboratory received its certificate on Friday, July 14 at its David Street, Kitty, Georgetown facility. The scope of certification covers Haematology, Biochemistry, Serology, Urology and Endocrinology.

Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan said he began pursuing certification to the GYS 170:2021 – General Requirements for the operations of a Laboratory National Standard, since launching the business. Achieving this milestone he said, means a lot for him and other doctors attached to the laboratory. “Becoming certified by the GNBS speaks a lot about us…it confirms that we have standards here at the Caribbean Endocrinology Institute Inc…this will also help us to reach out to other health institutions and offer our services” he said.

Offering congratulations on behalf of the GNBS was Head of the Certification Services Department Mr. Keon Rankin who urged the management of the facility to pursue International Accreditation. “This national standard was developed using the ISO 15189 and the ISO/IEC 17025 standards, therefore making it easier to achieve accreditation once certified. The standard is a baseline for accreditation, so I am encouraging you to not stop here but to pursue accreditation to the international standard,” he told those gathered at the ceremony.

The GNBS certifies Clinical and Testing laboratories to the National Standard to ensure that customers receive accurate and reliable test results. Owners of laboratories which are not certified are urged to join the certification process to boost recognition and improve their operations. For more information, contact the GNBS on 219-0064/65/66 or WhatsApp 692-4627.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

