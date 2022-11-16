GNBS opens new sub-office in Lethem, host successful meetings with stakeholders

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, opened the doors of its brand new sub-office in the town of Lethem, Region Nine (9) -Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo. The modernised and expanded facility will better enable the GNBS to provide its core services to the residents of the rapidly developing region which borders with Brazil. Initial services which will be provided include product monitoring, measurement verification and training.

Delivering her remarks at the opening ceremony, Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan pointed out that the opening of the new sub-office is in keeping with the Government’s plans to take its services to the people across the country. As the GNBS works to promote quality, she stated, “it is important to have a physical presence in each administrative region, especially those close to the borders.”

Ms. Karan further added, “Coming into this region in a much bigger space, we (GNBS) want to start working with the small and micro businesses through training and technical assistance so they can all meet the requirements of first, national standards and then international standards.

This was welcomed by President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mr. Daniel Gajie who pledged the commitment of the chamber and businesses in the region to work with the GNBS towards implementing standards. Mr. Gajie urged the GNBS to educate the Rupununi Business community on the requirements of the relevant standards to encourage compliance.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Bryan Allicock in his remarks pointed out that many items are imported from the neighbouring Brazil and he believes that the services of the GNBS will be beneficial to the residents of Lethem and the region.

“I am thankful for the presence of GNBS in Lethem, which is the centre of the development in the region, to push quality because there are cases where persons purchase clothing and other items monitored by the GNBS which do not meet quality requirements. We must thank the GNBS and the Government of Guyana for providing this facility to the people of Region Nine,” he said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Regional Executive Officer (Ag), Ms. Coretta Lyken, Town Clerk, Ms. Keisha Vincent, Chairperson of the Social Development Committee at the Town Council, Ms. Megan Thomas and Regional Commander Senior Superintendent, Raphael Rose among others.

The Lethem Office is the ninth sub-office opened by the GNBS in administrative regions across the country. With support from the Government, the GNBS has successfully established offices in Anna- Regina (Region Two), Vreed-En-Hoop (Region Three), Fort Wellington (Region Five), New Amsterdam and Corriverton (Region Six), Bartica (Region Seven), Mahdia (Region Eight), and now Lethem (Region Nine). Shortly, the GNBS is set to open its office in Mabaruma, Region One.

While in Lethem, the visiting GNBS Team also held several meetings with stakeholders including the Councillors of the Lethem Town Council, the Regional Administration, and the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss mutual concerns and areas for collaboration.

Further, a school lecture was conducted by students at the St Ignatius Secondary School and an interview was conducted with Radio Lethem to create awareness of GNBS and its services in the region.

Stakeholders needing to contact the GNBS Lethem Office can call: +592-693-0845 to speak with Inspector, Jad Atkinson stationed in Lethem.

