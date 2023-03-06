GNBS receives prestigious Metrology Award

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) was awarded the prestigious Metrology Award from the International Organisation for Legal Metrology (OIML) based in Paris, France.

The Countries and Economies with Emerging Metrology Systems (CEEMS) award aims to promote the OIML’s work while increasing knowledge of legal metrology and fostering a more supportive environment for it.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Head of the Industrial Metrology and Testing Department (IMT) at GNBS, Donna Canterbury, Head of Legal Metrology at GNBS, Shailendra Rai, and Communications Officer, Bibi Khatoon

This award for excellent achievements in legal metrology in developing countries intends to acknowledge and honour new and outstanding activities achieved by organisations significantly contributing to legal metrology objectives on national and regional levels.

Annually, the GNBS conducts 35,000 verifications of measuring instruments across the country.

The handing over was held at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Georgetown on Monday.

Minister, Oneidge Walrond during remarks highlighted that government will continue to implement direct policies for Guyana to be competitive on the international stage.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond during remarks

“It is a result of the direct vision and intervention of a government that understands that our competitiveness and for us to stand amongst the first world in terms of product delivery, services, and for our products to withstand international scrutiny, we need to have these kinds of recognition internationally,” she underscored.

“We are getting the recognition for the hard work that the GNBS has undertaken to earn this recognition but also as a government. Standards may be confusing for many people like why are standards important? Standards and measurements are some things that we take for granted. It is important to the legal metrology because it is about the regulations and setting a legal framework for us to develop and grow,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Head of the Industrial Metrology and Testing Department (IMT) at GNBS, Donna Canterbury noted that the GNBS is extremely proud to be recognised and presented with this award.

“As our country’s economy and global trade expands and increases, the Bureau has been working not only to improve but also to increase its services offered to businesses across all industries.”

She extended gratitude to OIML for recognising the work being executed at the Bureau.

Head of the Industrial Metrology and Testing Department (IMT) at GNBS, Donna Canterbury

With support from the government, the GNBS has increased its capacity to perform the verification of bulk metres, tank gauging, and the witnessing of the custody transfers of crude oils on the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Canterbury noted that significant strides are being made to encourage the usage of the metric system across all sectors.

GNBS OIML CEEMS Award Winner

Further, the GNBS has acquired new equipment to conduct the verification of breathalyzers and speed guns based on the demands of the Guyana Police Force and other stakeholders.

Work is ongoing to commence the verification of net content on pre-packaged products available on supermarkets’ shelves.

GNBS became a member of the OIML in legal metrology in 2021.

OIML CEEMS Award

The OIML established the ‘Excellent Achievements in Legal Metrology in Developing Countries’ Award in 2009 to draw attention to the significance of legal metrology operations in CEEMS and to encourage their progress.

Head of Legal Metrology at GNBS, Shailendra Rai, GNBS’ Communications Officer, Bibi Khatoon, other staff of the bureau and ministry were also in attendance.

