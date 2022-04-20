GNBS recertifies KAIZEN testing laboratory

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) today April 20, 2022, recertified Kaizen Environmental Services Inc. Laboratory based on the requirements of the GYS 170:2009 Standard – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. The testing laboratory reclaimed its certification under the GNBS Laboratory Certification programme after it fulfilled the requirements of the National Standard.

Speaking at the certification ceremony at the laboratory’s new location in the Critchlow Labour College Compound, Country Manager, Kaizen Environmental Services, Dr. Ivor English said, “…the laboratory is absolutely delighted for the role the GNBS plays in monitoring and auditing its facilities, which has allowed it to become fully compliant again.”

Dr. English also stated that the laboratory is committed to fully offering excellent environmental services, and with the certification he assured the GNBS that “the laboratory will do everything within its remit to ensure the highest practical standard within the industry.” As the Principal Representative of Kaizen, Dr. English took the opportunity to mention that his laboratory provides analytical testing services to those in Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Mining, which is done in accordance with industry guidelines and best practices.

Meanwhile, Technical Officer of the GNBS Certification Services Department, Mr. Keon Rankin stated that the GNBS established its Laboratory Certification Programme towards ensuring that all laboratories operate in accordance with standardized methods which are used worldwide. He stated that certification will benefit any laboratory as it will allow it to provide accurate and reliable results to its clients. Mr. Rankin added that certified laboratories will also benefit from an effective documentation system, the use of accurate equipment, and the application of an effective management system. Finally, the GNBS Technical Officer said he is extremely pleased that the Kaizen Laboratory is once again certified under the Bureau’s Certification Programme and he extended congratulations on behalf of the GNBS to the Laboratory Team.

Kaizen Environmental Services (with other bases in Trinidad and Canada) was established in Guyana in 2013, and after establishing a strong system meeting the requirements of the GYS 170 Standard, became certified by the GNBS in 2016. Unfortunately, in 2021 the laboratory lost its certification due to failure to maintain the requirements of the Standard. Today, the Kaizen Team is proud to have worked and reclaimed its GNBS Certification which will provide its clients with confidence needed when procuring its laboratory services.

Finally, the GNBS encourages other testing laboratories, which are not yet certified under the certification programme to engage its Certification Services Department to become recognised as meeting the requirements of the National Standard.