GNBS seizes and destroys more substandard electrical fittings

Inspectors of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Product Compliance Department on Friday, June 24, 2022, destroyed more than 5000 pieces of substandard electrical fittings seized from businesses during the months of May and June 2022.

The poor quality and improperly labelled items were discovered and confiscated during the ongoing countrywide surveillance activities to rid the marketplace of products monitored by the GNBS, that do not meet the requirements of the respective National Standards.

Many of the seized items were held for the stipulated twenty-one (21) days period as the GNBS awaited the submission of test certificates by importers and dealers attesting to their quality. These stakeholders failed to submit valid test certificates which prompted the destruction and disposal of the products.

The destroyed items include extension cords, lamp holders, receptacles, power strips, cables, electrical breakers, and plugs.

The monitoring of products by the GNBS through inspections at the ports of entry, and sale outlets remains crucial to ensure user safety and value for money. The Bureau will continue to aggressively monitor the seventeen (17) categories of products falling under its purview to ensure adherence to quality and labelling requirements.

Importers and dealers are urged to understand and adhere to the requirements for products imported and offered for sale to ensure compliance and consumer safety.







