GNBS seizes and destroys over 11,600 electrical fittings & equipment

In its continued effort to tackle the sale and distribution of substandard electrical fittings and equipment, the Product Compliance Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) seized and destroyed 11,660 pieces of substandard electrical fittings and equipment.

The items including wires, cables, lamp holders, circuit breakers, extension cords, power outlets, receptacles, knife switches, and plugs were seized from importers and dealers during surveillance activities conducted during May and June in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Nine.

The seized items failed to meet key labelling requirements of the relevant National Standards. The non-conformances included the lack of certification marks, country of origin and manufacturers’ name, while some of the items were incorrectly labelled, and others were without any label.

According to the Head of the Product Compliance Department (Ag) Lorenzo Gill, the dealers and importers were given twenty-one (21) days to submit Test Certificates, Declaration on Conformity of Origin and other documents. However, these were not provided leading to the destruction of the items on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the GNBS’ Head Office, National Exhibition Complex, Sophia Georgetown.

He added that there were many unregistered dealers selling non-compliant products which were seized. Those persons were urged to register with the GNBS to import and sell electrical fittings and equipment using the prescribed forms on the Bureau’s website (gnbsgy.org).

The GNBS as of February 2020, commenced the monitoring of several electrical fittings and equipment based on the requirements of thirty-one mandatory national standards.

These electrical products include Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armoured Cables, Panel Boards, Knife Switches, Conduits, Tubings, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power- Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.

Importers and dealers of these products are required to take the necessary steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements outlined in the standards.

Products monitored by the Bureau are flagged for examination at the time of importation.

Inspectors also visit sale outlets across the country to examine products which are offered for sale to ensure compliance. Importers and dealers are required to take the necessary corrective actions when substandard products are encountered by the GNBS Inspectors.

Importers and dealers are urged purchase a copy of the relevant national standards from the GNBS to familiarize themselves with the requirements. This will allow them to buy and sell products that meet labelling and quality specifications. This can tremendously reduce the likelihood of electrical fires caused by the installation and use of substandard products.

Lastly, the GNBS encourages importers to provide manufacturer’s warranty and timely redress to their customers regarding defective products purchased.

The GNBS also monitors Domestic Electrical/Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, New and Used Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Christmas tree and Decorative Lighting Outfits, Cellular Phones and Gold Jewellery.

