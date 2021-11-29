Golden Fleece sports ground to be upgraded

-slasher, building materials handed over

Residents of Golden Fleece, Region Two will soon benefit from an upgraded sports ground.

On Sunday, $2.6 million in equipment and materials was handed over to the community by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, hands over slasher and materials to the community.

Minister Singh in brief remarks, said government pays keen attention to issues that are community specific. He said the condition of the ground was noticed during the recent presidential outreach to the region.

The finance minister said the ground has the potential for many activities and made a commitment to see what resources could be made available to lend support.

“In keeping with President Ali’s approach to these matters, we were able to find some resources and we are very pleased today to be able to contribute to the Golden Fleece Sports Ground a slasher which will assist in maintaining the ground and some construction material, which will be used for the purposes of building the new fence,” Minister Singh said.

The slasher, costs some $800,000 and will be used to clear and maintain the playground. It will also be used by other grounds along the Essequibo Coast.

The building materials which cost $1,874,210, will be used for the construction of a chain-link perimeter fence measuring 300 meters around the playground.

Minister Singh noted that the construction of the fence will be undertaken by members of the community through ‘self-help.’ With that, he said that the ground will be receiving additional support.

“I am pleased to say that we might also be able, through the region to support you with paint for the pavilion and a little bit support to upgrade the sanitary facilities that you have and in fixing the ground by providing a mini-excavator in levelling and compacting the ground,” he said.

Resident of Golden Fleece, Bholaram Mohan, said the upgrading of the facility will tremendously enhance sports in the community, and the new fence will prevent animals from destroying the field.

‘To be honest, we were suffering a lot in terms of stray animals coming and defecating on the ground, damaging the ground and now this fencing here is of paramount importance for us, that it is going to really help us as residents here in Golden Fleece,” Mohan stated.

The upgrading of the facility which will benefit residents of Golden Fleece and nearby communities, is part of government’s commitment to enhance sports grounds countrywide.