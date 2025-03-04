Government accelerating efforts to clear Region Two’s housing backlog

The government is accelerating efforts to clear over 2,000 housing applications in Region Two.

Work is underway to develop three housing schemes at Onderneeming, Buxton and St Joseph in Charity.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that infrastructure work is anticipated to start by March month-end at the Onderneeming Housing Scheme Phase IV extension.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provides an update to the media

During a site visit to the location last Saturday, the minister said the aim is to ensure the allottees have access to their lands by the last quarter of 2025.

About 500 house lots were allocated at Onderneeming last Saturday.

The government approved another $1.45 billion last Thursday to develop a portion of lands at Onderneeming Tracks A and B.

Development at Charity

Minister Croal explained that the government is tackling the flooding issue at Charity since the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission has identified additional lands to address the region’s housing needs.

According to him, the flooding has prevented persons from accessing their lands at Buxton and St Joseph in Charity. Close to 500 lots have been allocated at Charity.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has already commenced work to desilt the entire area. The NDIA plans to develop a new drainage canal equipped with a pump in Charity.

Minister Croal during a site visit to the housing area in Charity

A total of $1.2 billion has been invested at Buxton and St Joseph in Charity since 2020.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will work along with NDIA to formulate long-term resolutions to address the flood-prone area this week.

“We want to be able to show persons their lots by the end of April who have been allocated to date in that area. We are working to make the area better so that persons can occupy it,” Minister Croal stated.

Some $1.9 billion has been spent to develop two housing areas in the region over the last four and a half years.

