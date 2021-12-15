Government committed to safety of workers in all sectors

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP, said Wednesday, that the government is committed to ensuring the health and safety of workers in both private and public sectors.

He made this declaration at the Centre of Local Business Development’s (CLBD) award ceremony, held at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton at the HSSE award ceremony, Pegasus Georgetown.

“Government of Guyana is concerned about the safety and health of workers in all spheres of economic activity, whether it is mining, agriculture, service, construction, manufacturing or oil and gas, inclusive of the Public Sector, and is further committed to ensuring that at the end of the work day, workers can go home to their families, who look forward to their safe return.”

The CLBD partnered with Exxon Mobil to establish a free mentorship programme to identify hazards and job safety assessments.

Since the launch of the management system programme in 2019, over 250 companies received robust training to bridge gaps in the local economy.

At the ceremony, some 25 local companies were awarded for passing the six-month course.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond at the HSSE award ceremony, Pegasus Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, extended congratulations to the businesses that were a part of the programme.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to all the companies that have successfully completed the centres HSSE’s management system mentorship programme. We appreciate you for committing to improving the safety of our workers and adopting measures to preserve and protect the environment.”

The centre plays an integral role in fostering the development and expansion of a safety culture in Guyana, to demonstrate commitment and leadership in safety.

Exxon Mobil, Occupational Health Manager, Russ D. Hayward at the award ceremony, Pegasus Georgetown.

Courses are also recommended to local businesses or companies who are interested in learning more about HSSE in the oil and gas industry.

Exxon Mobil’s Occupational Health Manager, Russ D. Hayward said the Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EPGL) programme is there to ensure businesses are conducted in a safe manner.

“In fact, ExxonMobil Guyana EPGL operates under the guidance of the unified safety vision of nobody gets hurt and the health vision of everybody stays healthy, with our motto being safety starts with me. Point is we conduct business in a manner to ensure we operate safely, while keeping in mind the wellbeing of our employees or contractors, customers and the public we believe that while risk exists, it can be managed. Injuries and illnesses are preventable each of us has a personal responsibility for our safety and health and that of others both on and off the job.”

Director of the Centre for Local Business Development, Dr. Natasha Gaskin- Peters at the award ceremony, Pegasus Georgetown.

The HSSE management system programme is multi-faceted and includes an initial seminar tailored specifically for senior management executives followed by individual follow-up sessions with the centre’s international HSSE experts.

Director of the Centre for Local Business Development, Dr. Natasha Gaskin- Peters extended hearty congratulations to the graduating companies.

“This is a very proud moment for me as the centre director, as well as the rest of this centre team. I am proud because we have before us 25 companies who have gone through our health safety, security and environmental management system programme.”

Top performing company SEAJ ECOCLEAN representative reiterated the importance of the programme to her business and all businesses, no matter size.

“We began our HSSE journey with six staff members and today we have 15 staff. This goes to show whether you are a small or large company HSSE matters to ensure maximum safety.”

Local Businesses that received awards at the award ceremony, Pegasus Georgetown.

The second performing company GR Engineering representative said the programme assisted him to grow his business to meet international standards.

“Being a part of this programme has definitely had a positive impact on my firm and key clients has recognised our efforts and have acknowledge these efforts also. I believe there is much opportunity for local Guyanese businesses in the oil and gas sector to have exponential growth but only if we are willing to improve our systems and participate in programmes like these to help build our businesses to meet international standards.”

Other businesses that were awarded include Emc Guyana, Silvie’s Industrial Solutions, Puran Brothers Disposal Inc., Guyana Logistics & Support Services Inc., Herdmanston Lodge Hotel – Guyana, Grand Coastal Hotel, Eureka Laboratory, Hughes, Fields & Stoby, Zeco Ground Structures, Marine Traders Atlantic, Pinnacle Business Services Inc, Sagacity, Symmetry Brokerage and Logistics Services Inc., Chung’s Global Enterprise and CAMSOL Inc, among others.