Government eyes major improvements for a cleaner, safer Bourda Market

The government is assessing ways to improve conditions at the Bourda Market, aiming to deliver a cleaner, safer and more comfortable environment for vendors and shoppers.

A stall of produce at the Bourda Market

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, conducted a walkthrough of the Bourda Market and Bourda Grain section on Wednesday.

She met vendors who raised long-standing concerns about deteriorating infrastructure and weak oversight.

Vendors highlighted recurring problems, including poor drainage, inadequate sanitation, faulty sanitary facilities, leaking roofs and what they described as inattentive responses from the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and its staff.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand interacting with a Bourda Market vendor

Minister Manickchand said the current environment is uncomfortable for both sellers and customers..

She said it “cannot continue.”

She further reiterated President Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s broader vision for ensuring that the country’s development benefits every citizen, not only through large-scale national projects, but through improvements in everyday public spaces.

“President Ali was very clear that in the build out of this new Guyana and with our new resources it will not only be about high rises and bridges and roads and good infrastructure, it is going to be every citizen feeling like they have a steak and like their life has gotten better whether a market vendor or a market shopper.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand inspecting drains at the Bourda Market

Minister Manickchand pledged that citizens will see and experience a very different Bourda Market once plans are finalised.

“We have to go back and look at a whole host of implications for building back Bourda Market including how not to disrupt people who have to sell every day to make a living while we build back a Bourda market,” she explained.

A key focus, she added, is maintaining the traditional feel of Bourda Market while introducing modern facilities.

“How do we keep the feel of Bourda Market even as we get those facilities… we are looking at right now and you will see action shortly.”

The ministry is expected to outline the next steps once assessments are complete.