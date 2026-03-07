Government invites bids for major fire station projects

The government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, has officially invited bids for the construction of two new fire stations in Rosignol in Region five and Cumberland in Region six.

This is signaling a major step forward in the government’s efforts to strengthen the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

As outlined in the recently passed $1.558 trillion national budget, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been allocated $52.1 billion to improve emergency services.

Several key projects are already delivering results under the government’s nationwide push to strengthen firefighting infrastructure.

New fire stations at Soesdkye, Wisroc and Onderneeming have already been completed, significantly boosting response capacity in those areas, while works are continuing to complete the Diamond and Mahaicony Fire Stations and a marine station is planned for Georgetown.

Wisroc Fire Station

Additionally, the Campbellville Fire Station is currently under reconstruction, while rehabilitation and furnishing works are planned for the New Amsterdam fire station.

An electrical upgrade is also scheduled for the Bartica fire station.

Interested bidders can obtain bid documents from the Ministry of Home Affairs Finance Department in Georgetown staring Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Bids must be submitted by 9:00a.m. on April 2, 2026. and will be opened in the presence of bidders or their representatives.

The government emphasizes that all bids must include valid compliance certificates from the National Insurance Scheme and the Guyana Revenue Authority. The Ministry of Home Affairs retains the right to reject any or all bids without assigning reasons.

This move underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s fire service is modern, well equipped, and capable of responding to emergencies across the country.