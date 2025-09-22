Government pushes ahead with Linden-Lethem trail upgrade

The government has put its foot to the pedal with upgrades to the Linden to Lethem Road project, a critical route linking the coast to the Brazilian border.

The significant undertaking will see the transformation of 450 kilometres of dirt road into a modern, all-weather thoroughfare.

A section of the Linden-Lethem road, under construction

In an effort to accelerate its progress, the project was divided into phases or lots, with the first phase from Linden to Mabura Hill already advancing swiftly.

During a recent engagement, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill stated that the upcoming works are set to progress significantly as the government prepares to tender for lots two, three, and four, propelling the project toward full completion.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivers remarks

He explained that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will determine the final design from a number of proposals currently under review.

The plan includes building a 600-metre bridge over the Kurupukari River and a causeway to ensure the road is open to traffic 24/7.

“These are things you will see in these five years, and it’s high on the agenda,” Minister Edghill said.

Once realised, the project will slash travel time from Linden to Lethem from over 12 hours to approximately four hours.

It will lower transportation costs, improve access and services for remote communities, and enhance trade and tourism between Guyana and Brazil.

Importantly, residents of Linden and surrounding communities will be able to tap into a market of some 20 million people in northern Brazil, unlocking new opportunities for financial empowerment and regional growth.