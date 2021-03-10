Government receives payment for the fifth oil lift
– recommits to transparency and accountability within the Petroleum Sector
In keeping the Government’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the Petroleum Sector, the Ministry of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the payment for Guyana’s fifth oil lift was received into the Natural Resources Fund Account.
On February 05, 2021, 997,420 barrels of oil were lifted from Liza Destiny with a value of US$ 61,090,968.03 with a grand total to date of 5,009,797 barrels of oil worth US$ 246,542,662. Inclusive of Royalties the total in the Natural Resources Fund Account now stands at US$267,668, 709.12.
Please see below for more details:
Government of Guyana lifts from Liza Destiny
|Bill of Laden Date
|Volume
|Value (US$)
|19th February 2020
|1,006,321
|54,927,994.80
|21st May 2020
|980,854
|35,063,582.05
|9th August 2020
|1,026,573
|46,046,937.03
|9th December 2020
|998,629
|49,413,180.10
|5th February 2021
|997,420
|61,090,968.03
|Total
|5,009,797
|246,542,662
The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources is committed to providing updates on oil lifts and sales as may be necessary to ensure all stakeholders and members of the public are informed.