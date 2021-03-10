– recommits to transparency and accountability within the Petroleum Sector

In keeping the Government’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the Petroleum Sector, the Ministry of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the payment for Guyana’s fifth oil lift was received into the Natural Resources Fund Account.

On February 05, 2021, 997,420 barrels of oil were lifted from Liza Destiny with a value of US$ 61,090,968.03 with a grand total to date of 5,009,797 barrels of oil worth US$ 246,542,662. Inclusive of Royalties the total in the Natural Resources Fund Account now stands at US$267,668, 709.12.

Please see below for more details:

Government of Guyana lifts from Liza Destiny

Bill of Laden Date Volume Value (US$) 19th February 2020 1,006,321 54,927,994.80 21st May 2020 980,854 35,063,582.05 9th August 2020 1,026,573 46,046,937.03 9th December 2020 998,629 49,413,180.10 5th February 2021 997,420 61,090,968.03 Total 5,009,797 246,542,662

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources is committed to providing updates on oil lifts and sales as may be necessary to ensure all stakeholders and members of the public are informed.