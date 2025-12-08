Government responds to farmers’ concerns at Den Amstel: drainage works to begin this week

– drainage works to commence in the new week

Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha announced on Saturday that drainage works will begin this week in Den Amstel and surrounding communities as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen agricultural production and improve livelihoods in Region Three.

“Starting next week, a machine will be deployed in the area to commence cleaning and clearing of these canals. Wherever there is an existing canal, we will clear it. We have been doing similar works around the country because the overall objective is to make Guyana the premier food-producing hub of the region,” Minister Mustapha explained.

The Minister also committed government support for farmers’ expansion efforts, noting that land clearing assistance will be provided once ownership is verified.

“I am willing to clear up to five acres of land for each farmer once you can show ownership. We will work with the GLSC to examine the lands here, and once ownership is established, we will clear those lands so you can plant and expand,” he said.

Cattle farmers were encouraged to organise themselves into groups to access structured interventions for pasture development. “If cattle farmers here form groups like those in Region Five, we can help you to establish new pastures just as we did there,” Minister Mustapha said.

During the Saturday outreach at Den Amstel, Minister Mustapha, accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Vikash Ramkissoon, and other ministry officers, engaged farmers and residents on various challenges and outlined measures to boost agricultural productivity.

He reminded rice farmers of the government’s ongoing support, including subsidies and inputs to ease production costs.

“Last crop we contributed $300 per bag of paddy to farmers, and again this crop we contributed $300. We also provided one bag of fertiliser per acre, seed paddy, and other inputs to reduce your cost of production,” he noted. “We are also developing the infrastructure to support production increases. President Ali said we must develop all-weather roads across this country so farmers have access to take their produce out of the farms.”

Minister Mustapha urged farmers to stay focused on production rather than politics. “This is not about politics; it is about production. When you produce, it is good for the country, so we have to work together,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the sector’s transformation, Minister Mustapha noted that since 2020, farmers have recorded growth in both traditional crops and new, high-value commodities.

“In 2022, Guyana imported approximately $2.6 billion worth of high-value crops like broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers. Today, those very crops are being produced locally due to increased investment and technology,” he said.

Reflecting on the state of the sector before 2020, the Minister recalled that under the previous administration, there had been little government intervention even when rice prices were at their lowest.

He added that budgetary allocations for critical drainage and irrigation infrastructure had declined significantly and that institutions such as the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) were largely unresponsive.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that the current administration remains committed to strengthening the agricultural base nationwide through targeted investment, infrastructure development, and partnership with farmers.