Government to market South Rupununi’s rich ecosystems on the global stage

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday visited the Amerindian village of Aishalton in Region Nine, where he announced the government’s intention to assist in marketing the lush forests and intact ecosystems of the South Rupununi as a global ‘model’ for biodiversity.

He informed scores of villagers and leaders (Toshaos) that he had recently engaged with community stakeholders at the 2025 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference to craft a strategy that would guarantee the economic and environmental empowerment of the South Rupununi.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday engaged residents and leaders from communities in the South Rupununi

The president believes that highlighting the region as a biodiversity hotspot can lead to sustainable wealth, jobs, and prosperity for its residents.

Biodiversity will become an important asset in the future, and South Rupununi will play a crucial role in this regard.

“When the world speaks about biodiversity…they must all point to the South Rupununi as the home of best practices; as the home of sustainability,” he said.

President Ali interacts with the First People during his visit to Aishalton Village

President Ali also acknowledged the generational leadership that the Indigenous peoples have shown in protecting Guyana’s forests, rivers, and wildlife.

He mentioned that these efforts have helped protect one of the world’s most diverse natural areas, part of the Guiana Shield.

This area is known for its low deforestation rates, and biodiversity loss is significantly reduced here.

“The beauty of this region, the rolling savannahs, the towering Kanuku mountains, the majestic rivers and the vibrant cultural traditions of your peoples, makes it a prime destination for travellers seeking authentic experiences,” the president said.

To unlock the region’s full potential, the president revealed that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Guyana Office for Investment will work with villages to develop and market investment-ready projects.

These include world-class ecotourism lodges and trails, community-led hospitality services, agro-processing, biodiversity preservation and educational and cultural tourism experiences.

President Ali stated that this vision will involve working with local leaders and be based on traditional values, as part of a broader national development plan, emphasising that, “ecotourism should be led by the community, managed sustainably, and reflect your values [and] we will support you in this.”

In this picture, the head of state is dining with leaders from the South Rupununi communities

“The world is waking up to the fact that the best stewards of the environment are indigenous peoples. And so as you continue to protect your forest, waters and wildlife, know that you are also strengthening Guyana’s global standing and playing your part in the fight against climate change,” he further emphasised.

Addressing other development initiatives, the president said that the more than $110 billion investment in Region Nine has already borne fruit, pointing to the increasing number of indigenous professionals in various sectors, including nursing, engineering, medical doctors and the military.

President Ali, along with some of the hinterland professionals

Many of these youth achievers have also received scholarships under the PPP/C Administration through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme and other training opportunities.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, and the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine Karl Singh.