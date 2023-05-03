Government welcomes Chinese-designed pavilion at Lamaha Corridor

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works, expresses heartfelt appreciation to the people and the Government of the Peoples Republic of China, for the pavilion donated towards Government’s National Beautification Project along the Lamaha Corridor.

Minister, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, via a Facebook post earlier today noted that these projects are nearing completion.

The Chinese-designed pavilion which was unveiled earlier today, is a great way of incorporating the many cultures that comprise our One Guyana, Minister Edghill has stated. “I hoped that this specially designed pavilion also remains a symbol of the longstanding friendship between Guyana and China,” He added.

Minister Edghill says even as this project is set to be officially opened at a later date, he is happy the space is already being used by citizens.

The National Beautification Project was conceptualised by H.E President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to enhance various parts of the country. And through a collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry embarked on several projects on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE), West Coast Demerara (WCD), Kingston Georgetown, and in Regions 5ive and Six, promoting green parks across the country.

