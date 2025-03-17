Government working with AI, robotics providers to train doctors in AI guided-surgical treatment

The government is working with the best Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics providers to train doctors in AI-guided surgical treatment as part of transforming Guyana’s healthcare system.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during the launch of the Universal Healthcare Voucher initiative on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during remarks at the launch of the Universal Healthcare Voucher

The ambitious plan is already at the negotiation phase which will come into operation early next year.

President Ali said “We will have a panel of doctors supported by an external panel of doctors that will be supporting the healthcare system on 100 per cent AI and robotics. That is already in negotiations. And that will come into operation early in the new year just as we get passed our democratic responsibility of electing a government of our choice.”

The government is working to build a robust, world-class healthcare system to deliver specialised medical services to every citizen.

This health sector will provide services to Guyanese, as well as the Caribbean region.

The head of state explained that in the not-too-distant future every child from birth would have access to their medical records. This will be made possible when the government launches the Electronic Health Records (EHR) system.

A United Kingdom-based company, RioMed Limited has been contracted to design, supply and install the US$3.3 million system.

“Important to that is the level of responsibility it brings with it. Because there is an automatic assessment of the medical professionals on the level of services that they deliver…holding people more accountable. We have to be more accountable with the investments that we are making,” President Ali pointed out.

He said the key to great research, decision-making, crime fighting strategies, and policy are all supported by data.

“We want a system that relies heavily on independence. When we invest in the technology and information system, it must remove as far as possible human biases…That is the system we are going to introduce very shortly. That is the future we are embracing,” the Guyanese leader stated.

