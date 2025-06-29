Government’s interventions benefitting public, private schools

The government’s substantial investments in the education sector, along with its initiatives and policies, have benefitted students from both public and private schools.

Upon its return to office in 2020, the PPP/C government restored and substantially increased the “Because We Care” cash grant, benefitting thousands of students nationwide.

Notably, in 2021, students from the private schools benefitted from this cash grant for the first time.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Billions of dollars are being invested in building, expanding, and upgrading educational facilities nationwide, ensuring students have access to a comfortable learning environment.

In addition to the necessary physical infrastructure, the government is also making sure that all these learning institutions are staffed with teachers who are competent in delivering the highest quality of education.

Free textbooks are continuously being distributed to ensure students have the resources they need to realise their full potential. For example, all students in grades one through eleven have access to Mathematics and English textbooks.

Additionally, all fourth and fifth-form students have access to calculators, geometry sets, graph books, and past examination papers.

The education ministry has also improved access to its interactive training sessions and online learning platforms.

The government is already expanding Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) opportunities nationwide to ensure young people can pursue their dreams.

Some of NGSA 2025 top performers

Over the years, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) have all seen remarkable improvements as a result of the government’s targeted investments in the sector.

During the announcement of this year’s NGSA results on Wednesday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand disclosed that Guyana has performed better than ever before, with notable progress in every subject area.

CSEC and CAPE top performers with their awards in 2023