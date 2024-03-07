Government’s quells week long Woodley Park, mangrove fires

The Government of Guyana, through the intervention of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS); Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO); and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 5, completely extinguished fires in the Bushlot and Woodley Park areas of Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice) this week. According to reports, the flames were destroying mangroves along the Western Coast of Berbice and adjacent grass fields. GFS confirmed that the mangrove fires started on February 26, 2024 and were entirely doused by March 4, 2024. The Woodley Park blaze was extinguished primarily due to the proactive and quick approach of the RDC and GUYSUCO.

Residents in the area lauded the efforts of the response personnel who combatted the fires by pumping water from the nearby canal into the mangrove forest. The GUYSUCO trucks and RDC team worked assiduously in tandem to ensure that the blaze did not become overwhelming. An excavator from the Region also created fire breaks at strategic locations to aid the efforts. The persistent dry season has caused several wildfires and forest fires along coastal and inland regions. As a result of this weather pattern, the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has instructed the Civil Defence Commission to coordinate a multi-stakeholder team to manage the crisis; inclusive of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Guyana Livestock Development Agency (GLDA), National Agricultural Research Institute (NAREI), Protected Areas Commission (PAC), The Forestry Commission, Ministry of Health, Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Locations countrywide are being closely monitored and residents are urged to report all fires to 912, the nearest police or fire station, their RDC of Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), village leader or Toshao, or the 24-hour National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500.

