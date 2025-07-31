Governmet to boost opportunities for 15,000+ part-time workers – President Ali

Thousands of Guyanese employed under the government’s National Pathway Workers programme will enjoy more opportunities over the next five years, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced at a public meeting held at Arch Road in Rose Hall on Wednesday evening.

From owning their businesses, training opportunities and full-time employment, the president said these workers can rest assured that they will not remain at the same level.

Currently, over 15,000 Guyanese are earning a monthly income of $40,000 a month for 10 days of work, representing a monthly investment of $611 million by the government.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a public meeting at Rose Hall, Corentyne in Region Six

And according to President Ali, there are many more“bigger plans” for those employed under this programme,

“Don’t forget who started the programme,” the president said, exhorting supporters to be wary of shallow promises coming from other political parties.

“We don’t want our part-time workers to be kept at one level. We want to graduate them into owning businesses and moving on to full time jobs,” President Ali declared to a thunderous round of applause.

To help young professionals excel in their respective careers, the government will fund the establishment of care centres for children at night and during the day.

“That is why I’m telling you we are looking to graduate part-time workers into full-time workers because we are building out these services to advance our society.”