Gov’t addresses concerns of over 200 residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg

– Min Indar spearheads follow-up meeting

More than 200 residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) ON Wednesday had their concerns addressed through various ministries and government agencies.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar met with the residents, a follow-up to a recent outreach by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works

Minister Indar greeted the crowd and set the tone for the meeting, which is a hallmark of the PPP/C Administration’s people-centred outreaches.

Many persons began assembling at the complex as early as 8:00 hours on Wednesday with varying issues surrounding NIS, pension, disability benefits, housing and water, among others.

Allison Garnett, Resident

Allison Garnett, a resident spoke with the Department of Public Information after having her concerns addressed.

“I came concerning my house lot to see if I could get a reduction in the payments – plus to seek a job and so far, I was well received at the outreach; I am pleased with it because everybody is getting looked after and I would advise anybody that is having a problem to come to the minister or seek out the help because they are not turning back anybody. They are putting a listening ear to everybody… with that, I am well pleased.”

Hafeezah, Resident

Another resident Hafeezah, who was seeking help on behalf of her children, said she was pleased with the swiftness in service.

“I came for my daughter and son’s house lot; I get an interview letter and I came to see how early they can get through with their land. I got through so quickly that it was less than ten minutes…. I would like to thank the government for providing house lots for the generation coming up now and everybody.”

Minister Indar, towards to end of the outreach, shared with the media that, “Every time we go out in the country our party when reaching out at the community level – led by His Excellency, the vice president, and other cabinet colleagues would normally have to follow up meetings taking place.

Residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg at the meeting

“On Sunday when myself and the president were here, several residents raised issues. The issues became more voluminous [and] he [President Ali] realised right away that the community has a lot of issues. So, he instructed that I be here today so that we can go through individually what their issues are. As a first measure, we document issues and start working to resolve them.”

The minister noted that Guyanese can be assured that the government’s vision is one that will see the development of the entire country, and not just one group.

Residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg at the meeting

President Ali has described it as a holistic, systematic, targeted, results-oriented, people-centred, and people-driven agenda that will guide the administration’s policies.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

