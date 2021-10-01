Gov’t advancing solar farms for Bartica and Lethem

– GEA seeking bidders to install transmission lines

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is currently seeking bidders from qualified persons to design, supply and install transmission lines to accommodate solar photovoltaic (PV) plants for Bartica in Region Seven and Lethem in Region Nine.

Bidders have the option to bid for one or both lots.

The Inter-American Development Bank is funding the installation of transmission lines for Bartica, Lethem

Lot 1: The works are for the design, and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment, and construction of 2.5km 13.8 kV, three-wire (3W), three-phase, bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Bartica.

Lot 2: The works are for the design, and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment and construction of 0.5km 13.8 kV, three-wire (3W), three-phase, bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Lethem.

The project is being funded in part by the proceeds of a loan from Guyana’s development partner, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Institutional Strengthening of the Department of Energy Project.

The main objective of the programme is to support Guyana’s evolving energy sector, by improving the reliability of its electricity supply, investing in sustainable energy solutions, and strengthening the country’s capacity to regulate the oil sector.

The upcoming solar farms will provide a clean alternative to the heavier polluting fossil fuel products (diesel and heavy fuel oil), thereby reducing emissions and Guyana’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Coupled with urgent plans to improve and upgrade the national electricity grid, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration intends to provide more than 500MW of power for residential and commercial-industrial users.

Government recently signed a US$7.2M line of credit agreement with India for the provision of solar power units for 30,000 families in the hinterland.

Government sees energy as key to Guyana’s economic growth, and for an improved quality of life for all Guyanese. It has therefore committed to ensuring affordable, stable and reliable energy is delivered to households and businesses across the country.