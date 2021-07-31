Govt announces new COVID measures for August

– vaccination requirement imposed for certain activities

The Government has made significant changes to the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures for August in an effort to reduce the transmission of the deadly disease, even as persons go about their business.

The new guidelines mandate that conductors and operators of public transportation be vaccinated against COVID-19, so that they can safely transport passengers along various routes on land and along the waterways. They are also required to ensure that their passengers are masked during their journeys.

The Measures define “vaccinated” as having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines offered in Guyana or others, including the Sinovac-Corona Vac; Pfizer-BioNTech Covic 19-BNT16b2, Moderna- mRNA-1273, and the Johnson and Johnson-Jassen Ad26CoV2.S vaccine.

Similar vaccination requirements will also impact casinos, betting shops and cinemas, which will now be allowed to open at 40 per cent capacity.

To gain access to these businesses, patrons will be required to have a COVID vaccination card in their possession, accompanied by official identification.

Importantly, no concession stands can operate at cinemas and patrons will be required to be masked at all times.

Concerning in-person access to Government services at its ministries and agencies, members of the public are now required to be vaccinated.

Persons who are unvaccinated can only access Government services by appointment. The mask mandate, restriction on social activities and curfew remain unchanged.

See Official Gazette below for other emergency measures: