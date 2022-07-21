Gov’t approaches National Assembly for $44.7B in supplementary funding

– $3.1B for Amerindian Development

Government has approached the National Assembly for $44.7 billion supplementary funding for the period ending December 31, 2022.

The supplementary provision being requested covers both current and capital estimates.

The financial paper was presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh at the 48th sitting of the Assembly on Thursday.

Of the $44.7 billion, some $3.1 billion will go towards Amerindian development through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The request for the funds is a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to over 200 indigenous leaders at the recent National Toshaos Conference.

The monies will go towards improving the quality of life for Guyana’s first people which remains a priority for the PPP/C Administration.

Specific focus will be placed on youth development, food security, and better delivery of education and healthcare services.

The Ministries of Education, Home Affairs, Public Service, Housing and Water, Public Works, Health, Legal Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, and Culture, Youth and Sport are listed to receive supplementary funding.

The Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministries of Human Services and Social Security and Local Government and Regional Development will also be receiving supplementary funding.

The supplementary fund is critical to government providing essential services to the people of Guyana while at the same time, fulfilling the commitment laid out in its manifesto.

Minister Singh has asked the Speaker of the House Manzoor Nadir to have the request for the supplementary funding be dealt with at the next sitting of the National Assembly. “In relation to this financial paper sir, I would like to name the next sitting as the date for consideration of said paper,” Minister Singh said.

