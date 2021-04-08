Gov’t begins construction of 190 homes at Cummings Lodge

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), has commenced infrastructural works and the construction of 190 low-income homes at plots 1767 and 1768 Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Minister Hon. Collin Croal on Wednesday inspected ongoing works in the area. He said the foundation for the 20 x 30 elevated units are currently being laid. Construction is expected to be completed within four months.

“Only a few weeks ago, you would have seen we signed about $1.5 billion infrastructure works for these two areas. It would take you all the way to Aubrey Barker Road so it’s a massive development.

In the first phase, we are constructing about 190 elevated houses. Behind me you can see the commencement because at the contract signing too, we also signed the contract for the contractors to commence those houses,” he told DPI.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal in cummings Lodge today

The infrastructural works, which include the construction of roads, bridges and drainage channels will reach to Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. Due to this distance, Minister Croal said an area has been identified for a police outpost.

“It is intended it will be further, closer to the Aubrey Barker end because already, you have the Turkeyen Police Station from this end of Sophia so you can have security being placed from both sides.”

The homes are part of the 1,000 young professional and low-income housing units the Ministry plans to build this year as part of the CH&PA’s National Housing Development Programme. The units will be built at Cummings Lodge, Prospect, Providence, Little Diamond and Great Diamond in Region Four; Onderneeming and Wales in Region Three; Ordnance/Fortlands, Hampshire and Williamsburg in Region Six and Amelia’s Ward in Region 10.

Workers laying the foundation for the construction of the homes

A section of the construction site

Last month, 51 contracts were signed to start the construction of 290 homes. Of that lot, 190 elevated, two-bedroom homes will be built in Cummings Lodge, while another 100 flat, two-bedroom homes would be constructed at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally, along with officials from the Community Development and Projects and Enforcement departments. A team from the Guyana Police Force including Senior Superintendent of Police, Mr. Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner (Ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken and Commander of Region Four – ‘A’ Division, Mr. Simon Mc Bean were also there.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (first left) and Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority Mr. Sherwyn Greaves (second from right) engage Senior Superintendent of Police, Mr. Calvin Brutus (centre), Deputy Commissioner (Ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken (third from left) and Commander of Region Four – ‘A’ Division, Mr. Simon Mc Bean (second from left, partly hidden) at the construction site

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and another representative take a closer look at the work plan