Gov’t begins installation of oxygen plant at Infectious Diseases hospital

-COVID monitoring activities continue countrywide

The new oxygen plant is now being installed at the Ocean View Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lilliendaal which will meet the hospital’s increased demand for oxygen in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious diseases.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

The plant, which was donated by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) and Sewa to the government and people of Guyana, will help cut the cost of oxygen cylinders at the hospital.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said Indian engineers are expected to visit Guyana soon to complete the process.

“Once that plant is installed then we would be able to manufacture oxygen on the site of the hospital and as you can imagine, that will substantially help the oxygen bill that we have a t the hospital,” he said during his COVID-19 update, Tuesday.

The plant is designed to concentrate oxygen at a large scale with output varying from two normal meter cube to about 200-meter cube per hour.

However, the plant sourced by the Indian company is expected to supply 800 litres of oxygen supplying 50 patients with oxygen at any one time.

The minister noted that the oxygen plant function 24/7 to facilitate patients at the hospital which currently has 198 beds, with another 52 with ventilators in the ICU.

COVID-update

Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded one death by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while some 18 persons are hospitalised,11 of which are in the ICU.

Over the last 24 hours, the ministry diagnosed 98 new cases countrywide.

The minister continues to encourage citizens to get tested, especially now that symptoms are less severe and taking the form of a flu.

“People are not getting severe breathing difficulties or shortness of breath. The clinical signs people are getting resembles that of a flu but because these are relatively mild symptoms most people don’t come to the hospital and therefore, we are not able to diagnose them. So, that is why these numbers are relatively low, but again we have to keep monitoring and those persons who would’ve tested positive, it is important that they isolate.”

Persons are encouraged to get their booster shots to ward against the virus especially after exceeding 6 months of being vaccinated. To date the ministry has administered 70, 778 booster shots.

Across the country some 444,857 adults received their first dose amounting to 86.7 percent of the adult population while, 344,517 doses received their second dose, representing 67.2 percent of the adult population.

In addition, 35,350 adolescents from ages 12-17 received their first dose amounting to 48.7 percent of that age cohort. Another 25,856 received their second dose, 35.5 percent of that age cohort.

Some 5,955 which is 5.8 percent of the 5-11 population received their first dose and 1,285 received their second dose which is 1.3 percent.

The ministry is currently administering Sinopharm, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

