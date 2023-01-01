Gov’t built, maintained over 180 bridges, 1,651 km of roads in 2022 – Pres. Ali

The PPP/C Government has built and maintained more than 180 bridges and some 1,651 kilometres of roads along the coastal and hinterland areas in 2022.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This was revealed by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who said on Saturday, that as part of the infrastructure overhaul of the country, the government assuming office in August 2020, built a total of 351 bridges across Guyana.

“Of this total [bridges], 45 are designed in accordance with internationally acceptable standards,” he said.

From 2020 to the end of 2022, the government has built and maintained more than 3,670 kilometres of roads in communities across the country.

The Mandela to Eccles highway

“This gives you an idea of the magnitude of work that we have done at a national level, at the community level, at the regional level, notwithstanding severe challenges with shortages of construction material, shortage of labour, imported inflation,” President Ali noted.

In the face of rising sea level, President Ali said 1.8 kilometres of sea and river defences were maintained, while 5.4 kilometres of new sea defences were constructed this year.

Additionally, works were contracted for four hinterland airstrips at Eteringbang, Ekereku and Kaieteur.

As a result of the investment in tourism and the positioning of Guyana as an eco-tourism destination, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport alone has processed close to 658,000 passengers, which represents a 78 per cent increase of passenger movement.

At the Eugene F. Correira International Airport at Ogle, 26,928 passangers were processed.

This remarkable trend was also recorded at the Guyana -Suriname ferry where 32,894 passengers were processed, a 338 increase when compared to 2021.

“This tells you of a country that is attractive, that a country that people want to go to and it tells you about a set of policies and measures that are bringing the results that are delivering the results for our country,” he said.

Since assuming office, in just two years, three new carriers were added to the market with two more expected to be added in 2023, President Ali revealed.

Similarly, President Ali spoke of the investment in the security sector which has resulted in a decline by 19.5 per cent in serious crimes and a detection rate for murder at an all-time high of 80 per cent.

“This is as a direct result of our investment of strong policies and good policing and I must commend our men and women in uniform,” Dr Ali stated.

Similarly, significant investments have been made in the health and education sectors.

This year, more than 196,000 children across the country benefitted from the $30,000 cash grant. All primary school children received textbooks, and the breakfast programme was expanded for all grade six students.

The largest cohort of trainee teachers admitted to the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) was also recorded.

In keeping with its campaign promise of distributing 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025, the government allotted more than 20,000 lots by the end of 2022.

