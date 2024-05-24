Gov’t calls for unity ahead of Guyana’s 58th Anniversary celebrations

With Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary on the horizon, citizens are urged to set aside political differences and unite in solidarity for this historic occasion.

The government, through the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, emphasised this sentiment during his inspection of ongoing preparations at Mackenzie Stadium, Linden, Region Ten, where the flag-raising ceremony in observance of the national event is slated to take place.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the Mackenzie Stadium

“I believe that every citizen in Guyana should embrace our national events, we are doing this together and this is one way how we send our messages around the world that we are a united nation especially when we face challenges that come from outside of our borders,” he underscored.

The minister continued, “So, Let’s rise above the politics. Let’s rally around the Guyana flag, it’s our independence, it is our country, we are one people, we are one nation, we are one destiny, and let’s do this together.”

The Mackenzie Stadium, Region Ten

Minister Edghill provided insights into the progress of preparations, noting that the stage for performances by over 200 Guyanese talents and artists has already been erected.

Additionally, essential infrastructure such as big screens, tents, parking arrangements, and floodlights are in place, with final seating arrangements underway.

An important highlight revealed by Minister Edghill is that the installed flag pole was fabricated by a Lindener and will stand as a symbol of national pride long after the ceremony concludes.

Among the key highlights of the events such as a full display by the military band, a traditional fireworks spectacle, and an address by His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Construction of stands at the Mackenzie Stadium, Region Ten

Furthermore, a thrilling military parachute jump is scheduled to land at the Wismar/Christianburg Secondary School, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

To facilitate smooth access for attendees from Wismar and surrounding areas, a special crossing at Chester’s Boat Landing, free of charge, will mitigate traffic congestion at the Wismar/Mackenzie route.

Emphasising inclusivity, Minister Edghill highlighted that all elected officials of Region Ten are invited to the flag-raising ceremony.

Under President Ali’s leadership, a significant shift in celebrating Independence has been observed since 2020, with flag-raising ceremonies being held in various regions to promote inclusivity and camaraderie nationwide.

Two years ago, the celebration took place on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two, and last year, it was held in Lethem, Region Nine.

