Gov’t commissions new ICT hub at Wowetta

Residents of Wowetta, Region Nine now have the service of a new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub, with the commissioning of the project on Friday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai commissioned the new ICT hub as the village now awaits the installation of internet connectivity from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP and the regional team opening the door of the ICT Hub

The residents are all elated to benefit from the building and accompanying equipment, that will foster learning.

Senior Councillor, Nowell Domingo said, “I feel happier than before that we are getting the computers to reduce the handwriting work, so we can easily type. It also helps the education of children and teachers. It’s easier to contact the ministry. We could learn from the computers.”

The government is relentlessly ensuring that every hinterland community is equipped with an ICT hub and internet connectivity, recognising the importance of bridging the digital divide between the coast and hinterland.

The newly constructed ICT Hub in Wowetta, Region Nine

Minister Sukhai underscored that “The ICT hub will ensure children can do their School Based Assessments (SBAs). You should have a schedule of classes with children to use the equipment. The earlier we train these children to use the computers the better for the population.”

The village invested $2 million to construct the ICT Hub, from its Presidential Grant award.

So far, 100 ICT hubs have been constructed, equipped with 20 laptops each, along with internet connectivity.

