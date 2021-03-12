Gov’t committed to improving water delivery on East Bank Demerara

– Min Croal

– tender for $80 million well at Providence out next week

– $61 million to upgrade water treatment plants

Minister of Housing and Water Hon. Collin Croal says the Government is committed to improving the delivery of water to residents on the East Bank Demerara.

Minister Croal, during a site visit to water treatment plants and proposed well sites on the East Bank today, said it includes improving both the pressure and quality of the water residents receive. He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Mr. Shaik Baksh and staff.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal takes a closer look at one of the tanks at the water treatment plant at Covent Garden

The Minister said a well estimated to cost $80 million will be dug at Providence to improve water pressure there. While the contract for the well’s casing has already been awarded, Minister Croal said within one week, tenders will be out for its drilling. The construction of the well, he said, is forward thinking taking into consideration Government’s intensive housing drive.

“Here at Providence with the opening of our road in the not-too-distant future, the access roads will also see the opening of land there and even expansion. So GWI has about 22,000-plus customers, so East Bank itself, we would have to keep upgrading, keep improving the level of service that is being provided because here too will become saturated eventually.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and the team at the proposed site for the well at Prospect

A well will also be constructed at Prospect by year end. While interacting with residents, Minister Croal said the feedback in terms of the water pressure, was positive. However, he said there are still concerns about water quality. With that, he noted that $61 million will go towards providing better quality water.

Meanwhile, the GWI CEO said the treatment plants were neglected for the past four years and that the Government has seen the need to upgrade the facilities.

“The Government of Guyana has made available monies this year to rehabilitate the treatment plants at Eccles. That has been partially completed already and people are receiving water to world health standards and then we go to Grove within another two months, by the end of May, June and also Prospect. Works has already commenced there. We are waiting for some materials so that the population in these areas will get treated water,” Mr. Baksh said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal along with Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated, Mr. Shaik Baksh in discussions during a site visit for the well at Providence

The CEO also said by year end, residents along the East Bank will have better water quality and water pressure.

The GWI is working to improve its delivery of treated water to coast landers from 52 per cent to at least 90 per cent within five years.