Govt committed to ‘looking after future leaders’ -Minister Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, says the Government remains committed to providing the necessary resources to aid in the development of every child in Guyana.

The Minister made this disclosure during a ministerial outreach to distribute the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant in Region One Tuesday.

He engaged with parents and guardians at the Sacred Heart, Hotoquai and Hobodeiah primary schools.

Minister Dharamlall told them the exercise is simply a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to its people. This, he said, was made possible through their support during the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“You have shown your faith and support in us to help aid in the development of every community. We are a Government for all, and any Government worth their salt will look after the nation’s future leaders.

“So, today is a manifestation of our commitment and whatever we promise to the people, we will surely get it done.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP, hands out ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to parents in Region One

The Minister also said the Government intends to continue to fulfil its manifesto promises, despite challenges like Covid. As such, he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

“We need to work hard to get more people vaccinated. At this moment, we have about 30 per cent of the country’s population fully vaccinated but there needs to be more so that the country can reopen.”

At the same time, the Minister commended Hotoquai and Hobodeiah, which has recorded 90 and 75 per cent vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, scores of parents and guardians told DPI they appreciated the Government’s grant support.

Mr. Reynold Hudson, a farmer and a proud father of seven said he would be collecting the grant for two of his children and a grandchild.

“From the political side you hear when they are campaigning, they do make promises so I thought that this initiative was just politics.

“But seeing things coming to reality now, it is a joy within my heart especially as we experiencing this global pandemic called the coronavirus and flooding,” he said.

He added that the money would be spent on his children’s needs.