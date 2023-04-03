Gov’t committed to working with Victory Valley youths, other residents

– Second Annual Basketball Tournament, Empowerment workshop hosted

The community of Victory Valley, Linden, Region 10, continues to feel the government’s presence, as residents continue to be engaged through a host of initiatives.

Victory Valley is home to approximately 800 residents, who had the opportunity of consulting with several government officials and received interventions to improve their livelihoods.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and CEO of Guyana Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, in Victory Valley, Region 10

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, conducted a two-day visit to the community on Saturday and Sunday last and reminded residents of the government’s mandate in youth engagement, empowerment, and fostering development.

The minister opened the Victory Valley Second Annual Basketball Tournament. This year, a youth empowerment workshop was also included which focused on investment in youth.

Minister Todd commended the participants for their show of camaraderie and added that these regular engagements will continue to facilitate the expansion of community-building activities.

He said, “This is part of building, and we want to continue to work with you perpetually. This is about friendship, teamwork, building camaraderie, and working together as a unit.”

The foreign affairs minister added that a key facet of youth development is the involvement in sports, as the government has undertaken.

Youths in Victory Valley also benefitted from a youth empowerment workshop

The participants took the opportunity to share their visions and plans for a community and expressed their satisfaction with the efforts being undertaken by the government to foster youth development there.

Just last year, the Victory Valley Basketball Court was rehabilitated, following a commitment made by the foreign affairs minister.

This year’s tournament has seen an expansion in the participation base, including teams from neighbouring communities.

“This is all about making Victory Valley even stronger and bringing a broader spirit of cooperation. This is your community, you have to work with us to help you develop it, and we will work to ensure that this community is one of the shining communities within Linden and Region 10,” the minister stressed.

The Annual Easter Basket Tournament was held on Sunday, at the Victory Valley Basketball Court

The teams that competed in the tournament were awarded trophies, medals and personal care packages.

This is a demonstration of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana initiative which aims to foster unity, and inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for growth and development of the people of Guyana. Minister Todd was accompanied by Her Excellency, Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, and Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Invest.

