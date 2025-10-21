Govt considering ankle monitoring to combat domestic violence

As part of the national efforts to strengthen interventions against domestic violence, the government is taking decisive steps to introduce innovative measures, including ankle monitoring systems for individuals in violation of their restraining orders.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, in a recent interview, outlined key strategies aimed at ensuring greater safety, accountability and support for victims of domestic violence.

As an example, Minister Walrond mentioned the introduction of an ankle monitoring system.

She said that an ankle monitoring bracelet would allow authorities to track the movements of offenders in a proactive approach, sending real-time automated alerts if the individual approaches a restricted area or comes close to a victim.

An ankle monitoring bracelet is being attached to allow tracking.

The system aims to keep victims safe and enable quick actions to prevent further violence.

During the interview, Minister Walrond also highlighted that among her priorities in her newly appointed role is to ensure that the citizens of Guyana feel safe through the implementation of these initiatives.

“We have a mandate as a government from the people to deliver to them a safe and secure country. People want to feel secure and have that standard of living where they’re able to walk down the street with their children and not have to worry”, she explained.

One of the installed Intelligent Surveillance Systems

Minister Walrond noted that the Safe City Initiative uses facial recognition, vehicle tracking, and license plate recognition to aid in investigations.

This resulted in a faster response from authorities in ongoing investigations and was designed to make communities safer, playing a crucial part in crime prevention.

She highlighted the importance of an alert app that works like a panic button. This app helps people in danger contact security and get emergency help.

Minister Walrond noted that although these strategies will be implemented, there is still a need to build trust between citizens and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to have transparency and accountability in every step.

“People want to feel that there is a police force that I can trust and that cares and that will respond to me,” she said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs prioritises the juvenile justice system, supporting rehabilitation and reintegration. These systems help young people rebuild their lives.

Minister Walrond emphasised that addressing the root causes of crime in communities, along with support systems and safe city programs, is essential for national safety. This approach shows the government’s commitment to using innovative strategies to ensure the safety and security of all Guyanese.