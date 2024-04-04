Gov’t constructing over 20 schools in Region Nine – Min Manickchand

In yet another crucial move to guarantee that students in the hinterland regions have access to high-quality education, over 20 schools will be built throughout Region Nine.

This was revealed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during a recent two-day outreach spearheaded by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Region Nine.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during an outreach to Region Nine

In Region Nine alone, construction will commence on 13 nursery schools in various areas including Parabara, Bashaizon, Semonie, and Quatata.

“And when we build those nursery schools…I am told by your REO and the REDO that we will have nursery schools in every single place that we need it in Region Nine,” the education minister told those gathered.

Similarly, four large primary schools will be built in the region in several areas including Tabatinga and Cra Crana.

In its pursuit to achieve universal access to secondary education by 2025, four secondary schools will be constructed in the villages of Tabatinga, Nappi, Massara, and Mariwaunau.

The construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St Ignatius, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning.

Minister Manickchand further announced that some 14 persons are currently being trained as teachers. Three of those persons are from Semonie, five from Quatata, three from Quarrie, and another three from Moco Moco.

“We want to make sure that we have teachers in the schools. We want to make sure that when the school comes and the benches and desks go into the building, we must have trained teachers standing there to teach your children,” the minister stressed.

These schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, library, laboratories, a courtyard for recreational purposes, and other necessities.

According to the minister, in the hinterland areas such as Regions One, Eight, and Nine, there was one secondary school.

However, when the PPP\C Government assumed office from 1992 to 1997, three secondary schools were constructed by the administration.

Additionally, between 1997 to 2001, another five secondary schools were later built for the students.

The government’s continued commitment to the expansion of the education sector is demonstrated by deliberate investments and policies that have been implemented over time.

This year, some $135.2 billion was allocated to transform the education sector.

From 2020 to now, the education sector’s overall budgetary allocation grew by 162 per cent.

